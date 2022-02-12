Grand Fort Road in Guernsey to close next weekend for works

Grand Fort Road in Guernsey will be closing next weekend so that works can take place.

The road will be shut from Saturday 19 February until Sunday 27 February and will reopen early on Monday 28 February.

The work is being carried out at the Oatlands end of the road next to Corbet Field.

People wanting to access Vale Rec, Girard’s Hairdressing Salon, the Pony Inn and other businesses will be able to access them from the Petite Capelles end of the road.

There will be diversion signs in place whilst the works are carried out.