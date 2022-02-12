Jersey Reds game abandoned after spectator taken ill

Jersey Reds' match had to be abandoned this afternoon (Saturday 12 February) after a spectator was taken ill.

The Reds were playing Hartpury away but the match was cancelled with about seven minutes to go until full time.

Players were taken off the field as the spectator was taken care of.

A tweet from Jersey Reds said: "Thanks have been extended by the poorly spectators friends to the Jersey players who instantly recognised the severity of the situation and stopped the game."

The club added: "The win is irrelevant as all our thoughts are with the poorly spectator."