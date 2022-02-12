LGBTQ charity Liberate celebrates eight years in Guernsey

The LGBTQ charity Liberate in Guernsey is celebrating its eighth birthday this weekend.

The group started back in 2014 to support the LGBTQ communities in the Channel Islands and is hosting a 'Love is Love Soireé' on Saturday 12 February.

Ellie Jones, CEO, says the party will be a chance to "celebrate all things LGBT" and to raise money for Liberate.

Over the years, the charity has helped with a variety of projects and also has a branch in Jersey.

Ellie said: “I think from a change in hearts and minds and change in the culture and the mindset in Guernsey it’s been huge.

"We do all sorts of work whether that’s within government trying to reform outdated laws and discriminatory laws or working in schools to make sure that the next generation of LGBTQ people coming through don’t get bullied and know a little bit more information.”

Looking towards the future, Ellie said: “My wish would be able to go into schools in five years time and a whole generation of young LGBTQ people will have come through school without being bullied for who they are.”