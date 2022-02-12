Mark Boleat chosen as new leader of Jersey Alliance

Sir Mark Boleat has been chosen as the new leader of the Jersey Alliance and the party's candidate for Chief Minister.

The political party is one of the new parties set to contest seats at Jersey's General Election in June.

Members include Gregory Guida, Judy Martin, John Le Fondre and Scott Wickenden.

Sir Mark said: "I am greatly honoured to have been elected Leader of the Jersey Alliance and its candidate for Chief Minister in the forthcoming General Election.

"I have had a long, and successful, career in business, the voluntary sector and public life, but the possibility of being Chief Minister of Jersey excites and motivates me more than anything else I have ever done.

"But, more importantly, I want to be a very effective Chief Minister, giving the people of Jersey the Government that they deserve."

About the election

June's election in Jersey will see some structural changes come into force.

The island-wide role of Senators will be axed and replaced by 37 district representatives.

Senator role disappears in major reform of States Assembly electoral system

The island's 12 Constables will retain their seats in the Assembly under this reform.