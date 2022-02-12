Oiled puffin rescued on Lihou

An oiled puffin has been rescued this week on Lihou and is being cared for by the GSPCA.

It was rescued on Wednesday 9 February just days before another puffin was rescued from La Saline, St Ouen's Bay in Jersey on 11 February.

Steve Byrne, GSPCA Manager, said “It is rare for us to rescue puffins as they spend most of their life out at sea.

“This is the second oiled puffin this year and this little bird has been named Pedro and was found on Lihou.

“He’s made it through the first few nights but he is a long way from being ready to be released.

“It is difficult to know where the oil has come from, but what often happens is during stormy weather oil is disturbed from the sea bed and when birds land on it floating they lose the ability to fly and float and means they cannot hunt and feed themselves.

“If Pedro hadn’t been found he wouldn’t have survived and we are now doing all we can for him.”