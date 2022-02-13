Hundreds take part in annual Big Channel Islands Beach Clean

Hundreds of people have been taking part in the 4th annual Big Channel Islands Beach Clean.

Across Jersey, Guernsey, Alderney and Sark volunteers have collected sacks of rubbish from a number of beaches.

The beach clean series has been organised by a group of charitable bodies including Littlefeet Environmental, the National Trust for Jersey, Alderney Wildlife Trust, La Societe Sercquise and the Clean Earth Trust.

Helen Quin, from the Clean Earth Trust in Guernsey, said: “Last year more than 800kg of waste was collected from beaches across the Channel Islands by more than 360 volunteers.

"Most of what we're seeing is fishing material that gets clogged in the seaweed. And there's the usual suspects like plastic water bottles and tops."

The Channel Islands are well known for some of the cleanest beaches in the world but they are not immune to the effects of tidal flow which can often see plastic and debris washed up from all over the globe.

The organising charities will also be recording the types of rubbish collected to analyse their impact on marine life.