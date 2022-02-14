Ballot opens for Jersey's Big Weekend

The ballot for this year's Jersey Big Weekend has opened this morning (14 February).

The event gives islanders the chance to win tickets to experiences and attractions.

People could win a two-night stay in a stylish VW campervan and tickets to a private behind the scenes tour at Jersey Archive.

Amanda Burns, the CEO of Visit Jersey said "The 2021 Jersey Big Weekend saw hundreds of islanders out enjoying some amazing experiences and sharing them across social media. We are delighted to be launching the 2022 Jersey Big Weekend, showcasing businesses that you may already know and love as well as some exciting new businesses and experiences. We encourage islanders to get involved"

The Jersey Big Weekend will take place on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 April.

More information can be found here.