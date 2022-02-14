Facebook group to fight loneliness in Jersey reaches nearly 1,000 followers

A Facebook group created to combat loneliness by one woman in Jersey has already brought together nearly 1,000 people.

Kira Moisan only set up 'safety in new friends' in December but its popularity has grown quickly.

While many just follow the page, some also meet up to make new friends.

Kira said: "This group gives people that starting chance to come out of their shell a bit and get more encouragement from one another to come along."

That message of pushing yourself out of your comfort zone is echoed by some of the group's members.

Christian Robertshaw said: "We all need that connection and we're all just busy in our own lives getting from here to there that we sometimes forget what it's like to meet new people really and that's what's been really nice about this group."

Kate Forde said: "I've just been so lonely, my husband died about four years ago now and I don't even know how I came across this group. I was just sort of scrolling through Facebook as you do and saw it.

"My friend Adrian, who is also very lonely, he's sight impaired and it's not easy for him and so I said Adrian let's go, let's go and do this, let's make the effort."