Guernsey's plans for Queen's Platinum Jubilee announced

Guernsey's plans to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this summer have been announced.

As part of the celebrations, Guernsey will have a four-day bank holiday weekend from 2 - 5 June 2022.

The island will also host several celebrations over the weekend, with the lighting of the Jubilee beacon at Castle Cornet, The Platinum Party at the Palace at Government House and a screening of the evening concert at Buckingham Palace.

Island schools will also be involved in the Queen's Green Canopy tree planting ‘a tree for every class’ project.

The Committee for Education Sport & Culture will also give a gift to every child in full-time education a Jubilee commemorative 50p coin.

Islanders will also have the opportunity to design the Bailiwick's Platinum Jubilee flag, which will be sent to the Queen on behalf of the islands.

Individuals, schools and community groups are invited to create their own flag designs.

Deputy Sue Aldwell, Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, said: "We hope we’ll receive lots of creative designs for the island’s Platinum Jubilee flag and look forward to announcing the winner, which will then be sent to Her Majesty as a tribute from the island."

The winning flag design will be put on the Weighbridge Mast and be decorated in Jubilee bunting on the roundabout in St Peter Port.

The deadline for submissions is 11th March 2022.

