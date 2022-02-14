Guernsey's third 'talking bench' promotes mental health discussion

Guernsey's third 'talking bench' has been set up in St Peter Port to encourage islanders to open up about their mental health.

The new bench is in the heart of town by the Market Square.

Aileen Morgan, Colette Quertier and Sarah Bamford came up with the idea after losing their sons to suicide.

They have been nicknamed the 'Bench Ladies' and hope it will get more people talking to each other if they are struggling.

Collette Quertier said "Unless you have experienced it yourself, no-one can understand what the loss of a child can feel like, especially when it’s suicide. I really am hoping people will use these benches to talk more and reach out if they see anyone struggling. You really could save a life.”

Painted in bright orange to make it clearly visible, and the bench will have a plaque saying 'Let's Talk'

It adds to the two talking benches already found at Petit Bot and outside St Martins' Parish Hall.

If you or someone you know is feeling low, depressed or just needs somebody to talk to, there are a range of services across the Channel Islands that can help.

JERSEY

GUERNSEY

Guernsey Mind on 01481 722 959

Guernsey Samaritans on 116 123

The Oberlands Centre on 01481 725241 ext. 3561

OTHER SUPPORT