Havre des Pas reopens to traffic following roadwork in Jersey

Havre des Pas has reopened to traffic in Jersey following the completion of resurfacing work.

The road has reopened almost two weeks ahead of schedule.

As part of the resurfacing work, traffic-calming measures were also installed and there has been improvements to pedestrian crossings in the area.

Further work to complete a zebra crossing on the road will be completed later this year.

A government spokesperson has said: "Weather conditions and having the full 24-hour road closure allowed the team to work efficiently and to complete the work early. Some unrelated drainage work is continuing in the area."

The Infrastructure department has thanked islanders for their patience whilst the work too place.

The Minister for Infrastructure, Deputy Kevin Lewis, said: “I’m really pleased to see the completion of this work well ahead of the original schedule.

"Thank you to the team for their committed work on site since the start of the year, and for getting motorists home a little earlier than they might have expected this evening.”