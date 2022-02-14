Housing survey launched to understand needs of Jersey homeowners

A housing survey has been launched in Jersey to understand the future needs of homeowners in the island.

The online questionnaire focuses on “right sizing” and asks islanders how the government can help them to live in homes that are the right size for their needs.

The Minister for Housing and Communities, Deputy Russell Labey, said: “In Jersey, many families are looking for larger homes, while at the same time statistics suggest many people live in homes that are than their current needs.

“In my Creating Better Homes action plan, I have made a commitment to develop a right sizing policy for Jersey to help support homeowners who wish to move to smaller, more suitable property but might need some help to do it. This, in turn, will help increase the supply of larger houses for families."

Islanders giving their opinions as part of the survey will help politicians gather evidence to develop a "practical and achievable policy" to support them with suitable family homes in the future.

The survey is aimed at homeowners who are thinking about moving in the future, or those who do not currently own a home but intend to in the coming years.

Islanders can leave their comments on the survey here, which will be open to suggestions until 14 March 2022.