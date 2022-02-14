Jersey rugby club Royals make long-awaited home debut

Play video

Report by ITV Channel's Keilan Webster

Jersey's newest rugby club Royals have - after much delay due to the pandemic - hosted their first home league game.

Royals were formed in 2016 but until now have largely played away from the island.

This year they entered a Sussex based local league and after traveling off island for games, Saturday (12 February) saw them host a team from the UK.

Royals Captain, Cameron Queree says it has been a long road to get to this point.

"It's unreal to get to this point. We hadn't played in a league before this season so to be in a league and now to get a home league game is a great achievement."

Players at this level often have to help with off field duties too. Justin Hewgill regularly starts for The Royals but is also the club's fixture secretary.

"It's organising flights and getting away teams to agree to come over. It's hard but I want to do it. I'm 41 and I want to be playing when I'm 50 so I want to do it and I enjoy it which makes it easy!"

The team are coached by Jersey Reds player Jack MacFarlane, who is helping guide the side whilst he recovers from injury.

"Coaching at this kind of level helps you see the love for the game. If it's your job every day sometimes you get stuck in a rut but this gives you that excitement and the buzz back.

"You can see how much the guys enjoy it!"

Royals marked their first home league game with a 55-26 triumph. They'll hope that is a trend that continues as they look to welcome more clubs to the island.