Jèrriais dictionaries gifted to nursery children in Jersey

Jèrriais dictionaries have been gifted to nursery children in Jersey.

The book contains more than 200 words in Jèrriais alongside illustrations to aid understanding.

It is called Man Preunmié Livre dé Mots en Jèrriais or My First Jèrriais Word Book in English.

The dictionaries will be given to over 1000 children in the island to encourage them and their families to take up Jersey’s native language.

Jersey's Education Minister, Deputy Scott Wickenden, said: “I’m delighted that our youngest learners will have access to a high-quality learning resource, thanks to this excellent initiative.

"Jèrriais is a precious asset for Jersey and books like this will encourage children to become the speakers of the future.”

Teacher Merry Bond introduces the children from St John’s nursery to Jèrriais as part of the school’s multicultural week. Credit: Government of Jersey

Ben Spink, Head of the Jèrriais Teaching Service, said: “This is our fourth Jèrriais book giveaway and I’m thrilled that we can offer nursery-aged children this wonderful book to inspire them at the beginning of their learning journeys in both Jèrriais and English." The books will also be available to buy from the Société Jersiaise and online.