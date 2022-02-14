Public inquiry into the revamp of Jersey's waterfront

A public inquiry will take place in Jersey into the future development of the waterfront.

The current plans are to build more than 1000 homes as well as retail and commercial facilities.

The inquiry, which will be held after the inquiry into the Our Hospital plans and following the elections, will consider the application against the Bridging Island Plan.

It has been called by the Minister for the Environment, Deputy John Young.

Deputy Young said: “The terms of reference for the inquiry will be issued at a later date, but will certainly be wide to ensure all the issues likely to be raised by the community can be considered.

“An independent inspector will be appointed nearer the time to oversee the process and provide the next Environment Minister with a detailed review of the relevant issues before any decision on the application can be made.”