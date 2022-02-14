Thousands raised for Jersey man whose vintage motorbike was destroyed

Play video

ITV Channel's Emma Volney reports

Thousands of pounds have been raised to help repair a vintage motorbike that was stolen, burnt and thrown into the sea in Jersey.

The 1977 brown Honda model belonged to Elliot Coll, who had only bought it four days earlier.

He said: "Every single piece of plastic and rubber is gone, and where it's not burnt, it's covered in seawater and rust already. Every single nut and bolt will need to be replaced."

Elliot's bike before it was destroyed. Credit: ITV Channel TV

He said the bike was taken from his house, before being set fire to and thrown into the sea over the weekend (12 February).

Since positing a video of the damage on his YouTube channel, Elliot has been inundated with supportive messages from all over the world.

An online crowdfunding page has raised more than £2,000 in less than a day.

Dave Dingle, a mechanic who has offered to fix the engine for free, said: "I just want to see the bike back on the road and a smile on his face. Having bikes myself, if it happened to me, I'd feel the same way as him."

Jersey mechanic Dave Dingle has agreed to fix the bike's engine completely free of charge. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Elliot is not sure whether his insurance company will be able to pay enough for the bike to be restored to its former glory.

He added: "The love and support has been really humbling. It's insane to think that so much money has been raised in a matter of a few hours. The support shown has completely dwarfed the act of hatred that was shown."

He has reported what happened to the police who are appealing for witnesses to call 01534 612612.