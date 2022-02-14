It's not until Wednesday that the first storm will arrive.

Storm Dudley, which was named by the UK Met Office this morning (February 14), will move across northern UK, and Scotland and will mean the islands see strong winds on Wednesday along with a little rain.

On Friday Storm Eunice, the second named storm (named by UK Met Office), will sweep across central and southern England. The Channel Islands will experience strong to gale force winds on land, and heavy rain. The exact track of Eunice is yet to be confirmed, but essentially it could potentially mean severe gales and sea and air travel could be disrupted for a time.

I'll have more details throughout the week, but for the latest forecast, click here. This forecast is updated throughout the course of the day, every day.