Work starts on Jersey's new multi-million pound sports facility at Oakfield

Work has begun to build a new artificial football pitch at Jersey's Oakfield Sports Centre.

It will replace the existing grass surface and marks the start of a multi-million pound project to improve on-island facilities.

Planning permission was granted in early February after initially being refused due to the size of the development and its impact on the local area.

Now given the green light, the centre hopes to act as a leading hub for sport.

It will include a state-of-the-art gym facility, martial arts studio and multi-sports hall which can host a number of different activities such as badminton, indoor cricket, skating and netball.

The work is set to be completed by summer 2023.