Your 2021 Channel Islands Sport Personality Rising Star Nominees

Four young sport people from the Channel Islands are hoping to follow in the footsteps of Guernsey's Heather Watson and Jersey's Matt Banahan to be crowned the 2021 Channel Islands Sports Personality Rising Star.

This year it will be between Ollie Chedhomme, Harry Doolan, Luke Harries and Lily Jones who have each pushed the boundaries in their sports whilst claiming various accolades throughout 2021.

The Channel Islands Sports Awards 2021 will be held on Thursday 17 February from Beau Sejour in Guernsey.

The event will be broadcast live on ITV across the Channel Islands from 7:30pm. There will also be coverage across ITV Channel's website and social media platforms.

Ollie Chedhomme - Guernsey Golf

Guernsey golfer Ollie Chedhomme. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The 17-year-old Guernsey golfer has had a meteoric rise in the last 12 months of competitive golfing action.

Young Chedhomme left his mark on the Channel Islands Golf interinsular by remaining unbeaten at such a young age.

The mature and steady golfer finished the year as Guernsey's best with a handicap of +3. Chedhomme will hope to continue in this form in Spain at the Junior European Open where the likes of Justin Rose made their names in the golfing world.

Harry Doolan - Jersey Rugby

Jersey Reds rugby player Harry Doolan. Credit: ITV Channel TV

It has been a breakthrough season for the Jersey born and bred hooker who has forged his way into the senior Jersey Reds side.

The 20-year-old had represented the club at every age grade to earn his first professional contract last year.

A hard working character who played an instrumental role in Jersey retaining the Siam Cup last year, Doolan will look to become a regular name on the Reds team sheet over the coming year.

Luke Harries - Jersey Football

Jersey footballer Luke Harris. Credit: PA Images

The Jersey born Welsh international has imposed himself on and off the pitch for Fulham under 23s and the under 17s national side over the past year.

The 16-year-old centre midfielder who has skippered the Wales under 17s during their European qualifiers models his game around Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard.

Lily Jones - Jersey Netball

Lily Jones of Team Bath netball Credit: Lily Jones

Lily started at the Jersey Jets, but then went on to make her mark for Team Bath.

The 18-year-old goal shooter is a role model for young netballers on the island who has played at each age grade for Jersey Netball, before hitting the court in the Netball Superleague.

Having made the England Roses academy long squad last season, as well as being a part of the team that won the British Fast5 All-stars championship, Jones will hope to follow in the footsteps of fellow islander Serena Gutherie.

The winners of these awards will be chosen by this year's judging panel comprising of: