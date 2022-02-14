Your 2021 Channel Islands Sports Personality Coach of the Year Nominees

Four coaches from the Channel Islands are in the running to be crowned the 2021 Channel Islands Sports Personality Coach of the Year.

This year the four coaches in contention for the award are Miro Afonso, Tom Druce, Gary Freeman and Neil MacRae.

The Channel Islands Sports Awards 2021 will be held on Thursday 17 February from Beau Sejour in Guernsey.

The event will be broadcast live on ITV across the Channel Islands from 7:30pm. There will also be coverage across ITV Channel's website and social media platforms.

Miro Afonso - Jersey Jiu Jitsu

Miro Afonso Jersey Jiu Jitsu Credit: ITV Channel TV

Miro Afonso is not any ordinary coach but a world silver medalist Brazilian Jiu Jitsu champion. His work to inspire the next generation makes him a role model to many of the young martial arts competitors across the island.

Tom Druce - Guernsey Athletics

Tom Druce Guernsey Athletics Credit: ITV Channel TV

The former Guernsey sprinter and record holder has seamlessly transitioned into a coach role to develop the islands sprinters which include Olympian Cameron Chalmers.

Gary Freeman - Jersey Football

Gary Freeman Jersey Bulls Football Credit: ITV Channel TV

It has been a successful year for Gary Freeman who has steered his Jersey Bulls side into contention for promotion from the Southern Premier Division. He also led the Bulls on a memorable and debut FA Cup run to reach the third round qualifying.

Neil MacRae - Jersey Cricket

Neil MacRae Jersey Cricket Team Credit: ITV Channel TV

Under Neil MacRae's guidance he took Jersey's cricket team on a unbeaten run of six matches to become European champions and qualify for the T20 World Cup qualifiers. McRae will look to add to the title he won as coach of the year in 2019.

The winners of these awards will be chosen by this year's judging panel comprising of: