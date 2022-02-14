Your 2021 Channel Islands Sports Personality Team of the Year Nominees

Five teams from across the Channel Islands are in the running to be crowned this years Channel Islands Team of the Year.

This year it will be battled out between Guernsey Padel Club, Jersey Bulls Football Club, Jersey Mens Cricket, Jersey Rowing Club and Jersey Table Tennis Club.

The Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards 2021 will be held on Thursday 17 February from Beau Sejour in Guernsey.

The event will be broadcast live on ITV across the Channel Islands from 7:30pm. There will also be coverage across ITV Channel's website and social media platforms.

Guernsey Padel Club

Guernsey Padel Club Credit: ITV Channel TV

It has been a great season for Guernsey's padel club who took home The Corcuera Cup in the Channel Islands first ever padel interinsular.

The club has grown exponentially since it was established in 2018 and they hope the game will continue to grow in the forthcoming season.

Jersey Bulls Football Club

Jersey Bulls Football Team Credit: ITV Channel TV

It been a year of goals, goals and more goals for Jersey Bulls who comfortably sit in and around the top of the Premier South Division and are still in the FA Vase competition.

The Bulls also had a memorable FA Cup run reaching the third round of qualifying and in the process won by 10-1 against Horsham YMCA in their debut year.

Jersey Mens Cricket Club

Jersey Cricket Team Credit: ICC

It has been a dramatic and thrilling year for Jersey's cricketers who won all six matches to win the European qualifiers.

The team is ranked team 22nd and will head to Zimbabwe later this year to qualify for the main T20 World Cup competition in Australia.

Jersey Rowing Club

Jersey Rowing Club Credit: ITV Channel TV

It been a year of success at team and individual level for Jersey's Rowing Club with representation at national and international competitions.

The team took home five medals at the British Offshore Rowing Championships, and also a few club members represented Great Britain at the World Rowing Coastal Championship in Portugal.

Jersey Table Tennis Club

Jersey Table Tennis Club Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jersey's Table Tennis club have punched above their weight over the past year returning 10 medals from the British Home Nations tournament last year.

The highlight of the year included 15-year-old Hannah Silcock taking home three gold medals for the championships alongside an all Jersey final in the men's single competition between Luc Millar and Jordan Wykes.

The winners of these awards will be chosen by this year's judging panel comprising of: