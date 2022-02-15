Calls for taskforce to tackle 'neglected' areas of St Helier

Play video

Report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

Jersey's Chief Minister is considering plans for a taskforce to be set up to improve "neglected" parts of St Helier.

It follows calls from Constable Simon Crowcroft for the government to pay more attention to the north of town, having already invested in projects like the South Hill and Waterfront developments.

He said: "I think it's tempting for them to be distracted by these high profile, prestigious projects and to forget that tens of thousands of people live in streets that rarely get any government investment.

"Almost every pavement in every residential street needs replacing and I think the lighting could be improved."

Constable Simon Crowcroft thinks a taskforce should be set up to improve 'forgotten' parts of St Helier. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Resident Alberto Rodriguez agrees more needs to be done to make areas like Clairvale Road, Clearview Street and Pomona Road more appealing.

He said: "There's not even anywhere you can park your car, it's a disgrace. There are always people digging the roads or the pavements and it's ridiculous."

Bernie Manning from the North of St Helier Association added: "The north has been abandoned for quite a number of years and a lot of areas are now looking tired.

"We need all of the north of St Helier to be revamped. There's a lack of parking and residents would like to see it made brighter, with more trees."