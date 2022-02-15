The main telephone number for Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital (PEH) is changing this month.

Islanders should now use 01481 220000 when phoning the hospital.

The number has changed as part of a wider States of Guernsey telephone system transformation.

In the next phase of this transformation, other contact numbers at the PEH have been published to enable callers to reach services directly.

Direct dial numbers for Wards and Service Areas will now also show on outbound external calls – rather than the previous ‘number withheld/unknown number’.

The new direct numbers for areas of Princess Elizabeth Hospital are:

Acute Care Services Critical Care Unit 01481 225063 Day Patient Unit 01481 225044 Day Assessment Unit 01481 225188 Fracture Clinic Reception 01481 225199 Outpatients Reception 01481 225189

Wards

Brock Ward 01481 225018 Carey Ward 01481 225027 De Saumarez Ward 01481 225038 Giffard Ward 01481 225056 Le Marchant 01481 225001 Victoria Wing 01481 225120 Renal Unit 01481 225111

Clinical Support Services

Breast Screening 01481 223730 Bowel Screening 01481 223740 Cardio Respiratory Unit 01481 225300 Dietetics 01481 225433 Occupational Therapy 01481 225325 Orthoptics 01481 225440 Pathology 01481 225345 Physiotherapy 01481 225385 Radiology 01481 222015 Speech & Language 01481 225435

Community Health & Social Care

Bulstrode Oncology Unit 01481 225460 Community continence/Urology 01481 225448 Diabetes service 01481 225445

Maternity, Paediatrics, NICU

Community Midwives 01481 224682 Maternity 01481 224377 Paediatrics 01481 224355 Children’s Dental Service 01481 227427 Pharmacy Dispensary 01481 225276 Purchasing 01481 225273

Public Health Orchard Clinic (this number will NOT show on outbound external calls) 01481 227707