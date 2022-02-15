Jersey Cricket receives funding to boost female representation

Jersey Cricket has received funding to help boost female representation in the sport.

The funding has been awarded through the Channel Islands Lottery and Jersey Community Foundation.

Jersey Cricket has been given £25,000 to employ a full-time Female Performance & Development Officer for the club, building on the foundations already in place for girl’s and women’s cricket in the island.

Another £10,000 was also given to Jersey Cricket to keep the facilities at Grainville up-to-date and be able to handle the demand from the cricket players in the island.

Jersey Cricket's Lionesses will be able to use the funding to expand the sport in the island. Credit: Jersey Cricket

Farmers Cricket Club was also awarded £50,000 to upgrade and enlarge its clubhouse facilities.

The money will be used to improve and increase the number of toilets, showers and changing rooms in order to cater for demand.

Funding has also been given to build suitable toilet facilities for disabled people visiting the ground.

Lee Meloy from Jersey Cricket said: “Over the past five years junior and senior cricket has seen a growth in playing numbers across the board.

"We are very grateful to Jersey Community Foundation for providing the funds to help enable us to deliver the facilities and training required to support this growing interest.” Anna Terry, Chief Executive of the Jersey Community Foundation added: “The CI lottery proceeds are there to benefit the whole of our island community. We are delighted to be able to support a popular sport on the island to ensure that anyone who wishes to take part regardless of their age, gender or ability has access to a high level of facilities, equipment and support.”

Applications for the next cohort of funding closes on 29 May 2022 through the Jersey Community Foundation website.