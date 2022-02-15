Jersey gaming business bought for more than £170 million by global brand

A Jersey-based gaming business has been bought by a global sports brand in Canada.

Avid Gaming, which is based in Jersey, has been purchased by Canada's Entain PLC for approximately £174 million.

Avid Gaming's headquarters has been based in Jersey since 2015, after Locate Jersey brought them to the island.

Melanie Hoey, Director, Avid Gaming, Jersey said: "Avid Gaming's success since 2015 would not have been possible were it not for the decision to locate in Jersey.

"The talent we've found in Jersey has also made a real difference, allowing us to diversify our local operations into marketing, customers support, security, fraud prevention and software testing.

"The island has a thriving technology industry thanks to initiatives such as Digital Jersey."

Tony Moretta, Chief Executive Digital Jersey, said: "Avid Gaming's success underlines the increasingly international potential of Jersey's tech sector. We have worked hard to support members like Avid Gaming, by reducing barriers to hiring key specialist staff, investing in retraining and upskilling locally, and connecting and enabling local businesses to grow and achieve global success.

"Through continued support from government and the vision and dedication of local entrepreneurs, Jersey is showing how diverse and innovative its digital industry can be, and ultimately that's a huge win for our economy."

Entain PLC have said they are looking forward to investing in the communities where they operate.

Jette Nygaard-Andersen, CEO of Entain PLC said: "Sports Interaction is the leading Canadian sports betting and gaming brand and is aligned perfectly with our own ambitions of great customer service and ambitious growth, coupled with an unwavering commitment to sustainability."

The announcement has been welcomed by Jersey's Minister for Economic Development, Senator Lyndon Farnham, who has said the investment is a significant development for the island's economy.

"It is testament to Avid Gaming's commitment to the island that the company has continued to grow here since first launching in 2015, providing jobs for local residents and supporting the development of our Digital sector.

"We are delighted that the island's pro-business attitude, excellent professional services and the fastest broadband in the world continue to make Jersey an attractive jurisdiction for inward investment and a great place to do business."