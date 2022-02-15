Marriages more than double in Jersey after Covid postponements

The number of people getting married in Jersey more than doubled last year after many delayed ceremonies due to the Covid pandemic.

In total 437 couples tied the knot during 2021, with over three quarters opting for non-religious weddings.

437 Marriages in Jersey during 2021.

76% Of all weddings were civil (non-religious).

The most popular months for ceremonies were July and August.

Jersey's Superintendent Registrar, Claire Follain, said: “This latest report has given us an insight into how much the pandemic has affected islanders’ life events.

"It has been interesting to see that there has been a significant increase in weddings in 2021 compared to 2020 and that numbers have returned to pre-pandemic levels.”