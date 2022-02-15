Minister lodges plans to extend government Covid powers

Jersey's Health Minister has lodged a proposition to extend the government's Covid powers until the end of 2022.

If passed by politicians, Ministers will be able to enforce emergency powers within the community until the extended deadline of December 2022.

The current law will expire on 1 August 2022.

This comes as Jersey's government announced plans for the island's de-escalation of Covid restrictions last month.

The Minister has also proposed to expire most other Covid-19 legislation on 30 April 2022.

This includes the previously suspended law that introduced restrictions on workplaces such as face masks, restrictions on numbers attending gatherings, and physical distancing measures.

The only regulations that will remain, but be suspended, are arrangements around Safer Travel and border restrictions into the island.

Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf, said: “I would like to thank islanders for doing their part in our fight against Covid-19. The introduction of our vaccination programme has led to a significant reduction in severe illness and minimised disruption to critical services.

“While we have come a long way and we are in a positive position to be lifting restrictions, it is necessary to retain the Enabling Law as a contingency measure so that action can be taken quickly to protect public health should the pandemic situation change.”