Most popular baby names for 2021 revealed in Jersey

The most popular baby names for 2021 have been announced in Jersey.

Sienna and Arthur lead the lists, despite neither featuring in the top ten the year before.

Other popular names include Olivia which ranks 3rd having been top three times in the last six years, while Oliver jumps from 8th to 2nd.

In total 897 births were registered during 2021, 52 more than in 2020.

Most popular girls names in Jersey during 2021

1. Sienna

2. Isla

3. Olivia

4. Willow

5. Ellie

6. Maria

7. Sophia

8. Valentina

9. Amelia

10. Charlotte

Most popular boys names in Jersey during 2021

1. Arthur

2. Oliver

3. Noah

4. Freddie

5. Alexander

6. Lucas

7. Toby

8. William

9. Henry

10. Sebastian

The data was published as part of the Superintendent Registrar's annual statement for 2021.