New £150,000 pontoons installed in Guernsey's Albert Marina

New pontoons have been installed in Guernsey's Albert Marina.

The changes in row 'V' cost £150,000 and replaced out-of-date moorings that had been in use for the past 40 years.

Boats were moved into the Victoria Marina whilst work took place.

The project benefitted from better than expected weather conditions and it is hoped users will notice improvements from more modern pontoons.

The project benefitted from better than expected weather conditions. Credit: Guernsey Ports

Guernsey’s Harbourmaster Captain David Barker said: "These new pontoons have a robust and tested design which is used by marinas around the British Isles.

"The work was specifically carried out at this quiet time of year, ahead of the expected busy summer season for local boat owners."