Weekend storms could affect Condor's Channel Island sailings

Condor has warned of significant disruption to its weekend sailings across the Channel Islands.

Strong to gale force winds and heavy rain across the week are expected as a result of Storms Dudley and Eunice.The warnings come for both normal and high speed services for freight and passengers for this weekend (18 - 20 February).

Extra sailings have been scheduled for Thursday 17 February and passengers can transfer at no extra cost to these sailings.

Elwyn Dop, Condor’s Operations Director, said: "The forecast is for really challenging weather patterns in the lead up to the half term holiday.

"We want to be prudent and proactive by contacting passengers in advance to notify them that there is significant risk of disruption and to offer them alternatives where possible.

"The conditions are unpredictable and may change from the current forecasts, so we continue to assess the situation and will advise travellers over the next 24 to 48 hours of other plans."

The new departures on Thursday are operating as Poole-Guernsey-Jersey-Poole and between Jersey and St Malo.