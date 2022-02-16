Carl Hester: Champion of Sport Award winner

Olympian Carl Hester MBE has won the Champion of Sport Award for 2021.

The accolade is given to someone who has achieved considerable success across their career.

The Sark sports star won bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as Team GB finished third in the group dressage final.

It is Carl's third Olympic medal after winning gold in 2012 and silver in 2016.

Carl Hester competing at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Credit: PA Images

