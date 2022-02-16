Feeling plucky: Alderney's Gannet colony make it home despite storm

Alderney's colony of Gannets have battled 40 knot winds to return to the islands coast. For decades, Les Etacs, has been a sanctuary for thousands of breeding Gannets. Usually they make landfall on Valentines day but this year they have arrived a few days late in the middle of a storm.

The colony has grown in size since two birds first nested there in 1940.

By 1946 there were 50 pairs and now there are thousands.

5,842 Breeding pairs of Gannets on Les Etacs

Justin Hart from Alderney Wildlife Trust says: "Last year was the first year the size of the colony did not increase. A colony nearby in France is actually shrinking which is a worry."