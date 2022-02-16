Jersey students quiz island's Covid vaccine experts

Jersey students had the opportunity to quiz the island's top medics and Ministers on coronavirus today (16 February).

Students attended the 'Ask the Experts' event at Highlands College and were given the chance to ask all their important questions.

The event was held to encourage the younger population to take part in the island's vaccination programme.

Recent figures show 65% of 16-17 year-olds have taken up the offer of a first dose, with only 38% having had their second vaccine.

But only 2% of these teenagers have had their booster doses.

The lack of vaccine uptake amongst teenagers may be due to their own uncertainty around the jab, so this event allowed them to ease their nerves, ask their questions and have the opportunity to challenge what they have been told.

The event was warmly welcomed by students at Highlands College.

"It was nice to be able to have our input as students and as children who, usually we don't get to give influence to the Government and people who are higher above us, so it was nice to have that opportunity." "I actually got to ask questions that I want to know and that I care about the answers for." "I had the first and second one because I just wanted to have the possibility to maybe travel in the future, but if I was indecisive I would have been proven by this because it was very ensuring."

Students had the opportunity to ask experts about the Covid vaccine and plans for future handling of the pandemic. Credit: ITV Channel

The event also gave students the opportunity to ask Ministers what their plans are for any potential future variants.

One student asked: "Due to the fact that there is going to be more international travel in the upcoming months, what is the precautions to prevent new variants which could be more transmissive or more deadly?"

Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ivan Muscat was pleased to speak with students, giving them a chance to answer any questions they had.

"It is very important that children and younger children get vaccinated, it is true that they are far less vulnerable to Covid than the elderly and those with underlying health disease.

"But none the less children can still be severe in young people, it can lead to hospitalisation, it can lead to admission to paediatric intensive care, it can lead to long Covid."

It was hoped the event at Highlands College would ease students' nerves surrounding the pandemic and the island's vaccination programme. Credit: ITV Channel

Teaching staff at Highlands College have used the event as an opportunity to teach students more information about an area of the curriculum which is still new to them.

Jo Terry-Marchant, Principal at Highlands College said: "This was really about the students getting a direct line to the experts and being able to ask the questions that are really important to them at that moment in time and getting a very direct and up to date response to any kind of concerns that or confusions that they might have." First, second and booster doses were rolled out to eligible students in secondary schools and colleges last week (11 February).

The vaccination centre at Fort Regent is also open for walk-in appointments.