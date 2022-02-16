Celebrity chef Michel Roux Jr has sent his congratulations to a Jersey restaurant after they retained their Michelin Star for another year.

Bohemia, based at The Club Hotel in St Helier, has had its star for more than 17 years, and has now secured it again for 2022.

Play video

The video shows the two-star Michelin chef sending his congratulations to Bohemia's Head Chef, Callum Graham.

Bohemia is the only restaurant in the Channel Islands to hold the award.

Former Michelin Star restaurants include Tassili at the Grand Jersey Hotel, Ocean at The Atlantic Hotel and Samphire (formerly Ormer).