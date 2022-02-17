Chuggy Perchard: Your Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year

Chuggy Perchard Jersey's Cricket captain.
Chuggy had a memorable season leading Jersey's cricket side to an unbeaten run of six matches in the European qualifiers. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Chuggy Perchard has been crowned the 2021 Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year.

In a memorable year for Jersey Cricket, the skipper led his men with bat, ball and brain to an unbeaten European qualifying campaign.

Perchard will hope to make history in leading these men to their first full T20 World Cup but before that they will play in the world qualifiers in Zimbabwe later this year to see if they can book their spot.

Betway CI Sports Personality of the Year 2021 nominees: Chuggy Perchard
