Cruise ships to return to Guernsey in April

Cruise ships will once again return to Guernsey waters this April.

It will be the first time since 2019.

86 cruise ships will dock in Guernsey's waters over the summer period.

The announcement comes as Guernsey lifted all of its remaining Covid restrictions today (17 February), including removing all restrictions on the island's borders.

Cruise liners will be testing all passengers on arrival at the port before they depart.

Guernsey Ports and Visit Guernsey are asking cruise operators and shipping agents to ensure all passengers are also aware of the strong recommendation to do a lateral flow test before coming ashore.

The first cruise liner, the Hanseatic Spirit, is due to arrive on 15 April.

Deputy Neil Inder, President of the Committee for Economic Development, said: "After two missed cruise seasons due to the pandemic, the release of the cruise liner schedule for this year is welcome news indeed. Cruise passengers bring a significant boost to our economy every year. As an island we have missed them and it is great news that we’re on the cusp of welcoming these hugely valued tourists back onto our shores."

Hannah Beacom, Managing Director, Island Coachways Limited, said: "We are absolutely delighted to see the return of cruise liners to the island. The last couple of years have been extremely difficult for any of us reliant on tourism and we are looking forward to getting back to the "new normal".

We are pleased to see that the States of Guernsey have recommended a number of measures to ensure that our staff and the wider community remain safe. We cannot wait to show the cruise liner passengers all that Guernsey has to offer."

