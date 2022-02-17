Gill Queripel: Michael Lucas Sporting Hero Award winner

Gill Queripel has won the Michael Lucas Sporting Hero Award for 2021.

The Guernsey netball coach has made a real impact during more than 30 years in the sport, inspiring generations of players and fellow trainers.

She was surprised with the accolade at the Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards, broadcast live on ITV across both Bailiwicks.

Gill's daughter Claire praised her mother's long-term service.

We're hugely proud of her, it's been one of her real passions throughout our lives. In fact at home my kids call her 'Nanna Netball' so that just shows how much she's involved in it ... her commitment to it. I remember when she was about 40 she said she was going to retire from netball. I'm now 40 and we're still waiting. Claire Heaume, Gill's daughter

Michael Lucas was the former Managing Director of ITV Channel and a passionate triathlete before his death.

His legacy lives on through this award, recognising people whose contribution goes beyond what happens in the sporting arena.