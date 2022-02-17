Gill Queripel: Michael Lucas Sporting Hero Award winner
Gill Queripel has won the Michael Lucas Sporting Hero Award for 2021.
The Guernsey netball coach has made a real impact during more than 30 years in the sport, inspiring generations of players and fellow trainers.
She was surprised with the accolade at the Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards, broadcast live on ITV across both Bailiwicks.
Gill's daughter Claire praised her mother's long-term service.
Michael Lucas was the former Managing Director of ITV Channel and a passionate triathlete before his death.
His legacy lives on through this award, recognising people whose contribution goes beyond what happens in the sporting arena.
All you need to know about the Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards 2021
When and where are the awards?
When and where are the awards?
The Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards 2021 will be held on Thursday 17 February from Beau Sejour in Guernsey.
The event will be broadcast live on ITV across the Channel Islands throughout the evening, with the main news programme at 6pm before two further half-hour shows at 7:30pm and 10:45pm.
There will also be coverage across ITV Channel's website and social media platforms.
The event will be hosted by ITV Channel's sports correspondent Keilan Webster and presenter Jonathan Wills.
Who is the special guest?
Who is the special guest?
Olympian Gail Emms MBE will be the special guest at the Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards 2021.
Emms and her mixed doubles Badminton partner Nathan Robertson made history at the 2004 Olympics in Athens - winning Team GB's first and only silver medal in the sport.
You can read more about Emms and her career here.
How many awards are up for grabs?
How many awards are up for grabs?
In total there are seven awards up for grabs which include:
Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year
Channel Islands Sports Personality Team of the Year
Channel Islands Sports Personality Coach of the Year
Channel Islands Sports Personality Rising Star Award
The Channel Islands Champion of Sport
The Michael Lucas Sporting Hero of the Year
The Channel Islands Sports Personality Judges Award
Who won last time?
Who won last time?
The Channel Islands Sports Awards were last held in 2019. It was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic
However, the winners last time out were:
Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year - Maya Le Tissier
Channel Islands Sports Personality Team of the Year - Jersey Cricket Team
Channel Islands Sports Personality Rising Star Award - Sam Culverwell
Channel Islands Sports Personality Coach of the Year - Neil MacRae
Champion of Sport Award - Serena Gutherie
The Michael Lucas Sporting Hero Award - Ralph Anthony and Eric Waldron
You can catch up on all the awards here.