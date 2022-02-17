Greater protection could be given to people on zero-hour contracts in Jersey

Employers who stop workers on zero hour contracts from having more than one job could soon be in breach of the law.

A proposition has been lodged by Jersey's Minister for Social Security, Deputy Judy Martin.

If approved, it would ban "exclusivity clauses".

Deputy Martin said: “Exclusivity clauses are fundamentally unfair. They have the ability to stop an employee on a zero-hour contract from working for more than one employer if they wish.

“I know that business organisations in Jersey do not support their use. My proposition will ensure that, legally, this type of clause has no place in the modern employment environment.”