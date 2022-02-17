Jersey Airport braced for busy weekend as half term starts

Over 13,000 passengers are expected to travel through Jersey Airport over the next few days as schools break up for half-term.

Ports of Jersey say it will be busier than usual between today (Thursday 17 February) and Monday 21 February.

Head of Security & Passengers Services for Ports of Jersey, Maria Le Tiec, said: "It's great to see so many people travelling through the airport over the coming days.

"We realise that for many it'll be the first time they’ve travelled since the start of the pandemic.

"To help make their journey through departures as stress-free as possible, we would encourage them to be prepared for it to be busier than normal.

"In particular, we ask for people to be prepared for security search, such as knowing what they can and cannot take in their hand luggage.

"As always, our priority is to work hard to ensure that our passengers' Half-Term breaks get off to a smooth and stressless start."

In addition, the security area has been expanded to cut congestion for passengers keen to make a quick getaway.