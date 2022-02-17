Jersey Mens Cricket: Channel Islands Sports Personality Team of the Year Winners

Jersey's Cricket team have been crowned the Channel Islands Sports Personality Team of the Year award 2021.

It has been another successful campaign and year for Neil MacRae's men who went unbeaten during the European qualifiers to reach the T20 World qualifiers for a third successive time.

The 22 ranked T20 side will travel to Zimbabwe in July to play against some of the world best cricketers in the hope of making the main T20 World Cup competition in Australia.