Jersey Reds Athletic: Judges Award winner

Jersey Reds Athletic have won the Judges Award for 2021.

They are the senior amateur men's side of Jersey Reds Rugby Club and this honour recognises the team's special achievements.

With the pandemic disrupting regular fixtures, the club switched their attention to football and cricket to stay fit.

They also raised more than £8,000 for Friends of Jersey Oncology by running the most southerly marathon in the British Isles.

The Betway CI Sports Awards is broadcast live on ITV across both Bailiwicks and celebrates the best of sport across the Channel Islands.