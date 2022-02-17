Jersey's housing prices 'highest annual average price seen to date'

House prices in Jersey have recorded their highest annual average price seen to date in 2021.

The Jersey House Price Index was 16% higher last year than in 2020.

An annual summary saw that the turnover of properties was 19% higher compared with 2020.

This was due to the increased sales of flats, which was up by 28%, and increased sales of houses which climbed 11%.

The annual turnover was the highest turnover seen to date, with 1,665 sales in 2021.

It was also revealed that all property types were less affordable to purchase in 2020 compared to last year.

However, two bedroom houses were more affordable compared to 12 months previous.

The average property prices for Jersey are now:

1 bedroom flat: £339k

2 bedroom flat: £496k

2 bedroom house: £652k

3 bedroom house: £861k

4 bedroom house: £1.3m

The full report for 2021 can be read here.