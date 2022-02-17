Lily Jones: Channel Islands Sports Personality 2021 Rising Star winner

Team Bath and Jersey Jets netballer Lily Jones has been crowned the Channel Islands Sports Personality Rising Star 2021.

The goal shooter has had a major breakthrough season being named in the England Roses academy long squad and winning the Fast5 championships with Bath.

She will hope to continue in this vein of form and follow in the footsteps Serena Gutherie to be a household name within the England Roses and Superleague set up.