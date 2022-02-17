Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year Awards

Hello and welcome to the Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year live blog.

After a a two-year delay, the Sports Awards have returned for 2021 and will be broadcast live on ITV Channel from 7:30pm and 10:45pm.

Follow our live blog throughout the evening to get all the updates including the build up, the winners and a look behind the scenes from Beau Sejour.

7:55pm - Reminder of all the nominees for the Betway CI Sports Personality of the Year

Catch Cameron, Maya, Chuggy and Alex speak to our sports correspondent Keilan Webster about their nomination.

7:50pm - Michael Lucas Sporting Hero Award to Gill Queripel

Gill Queripel has won the Michael Lucas Sporting Hero Award for her service of over 30 years to Guernsey netball.

Known to some as 'Nanna Netball', Gill has inspired countless generations of netballers across the island.

7:40pm - Judges Award to Jersey Reds Athletic

Congratulations to Jersey Reds Athletic who have won the Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year Judges Award.

They were commended by the judges for their team spirit during the pandemic and their charity efforts.

7:00pm - Presenters sharing their thoughts

The Sports Awards presenters Keilan Webster and Jonathan Wills give their thoughts as the venue begins to fill up.

6:30pm - Tables turned on special guest Gail Emms

Earlier today we caught with the special guest Gail Emms as our reporter Josh Wilde turned the tables and quizzed her sporting knowledge.

6:00pm - The scene is set for an extraordinary night of Channel Islands Sport.

Make sure to follow all our social media channels and join in with the conversation using the #CISPOTY and our live blog of the event for all the updates throughout the evening.