Plans announced for Jersey's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Plans have been announced for Jersey's celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this June.

Currently, there is no official bank holiday for Jersey, but it is hoped the government will approve a two day public holiday to celebrate.

As part of the celebrations a reception will be held at Government House, there will be a 21-gun salute from the Jersey Militia and there will be a screening of the Platinum Party at the Palace.

Events have been planned in the island to avoid clashing with national celebrations, such as the Trooping the Colour in London.

Events in Jersey will be:

Wednesday 1 June

Queen’s Birthday Reception: the Lieutenant Governor, Sir Stephen Dalton and Lady Dalton will host the reception at Government House, to mark the start of the weekend of events for the Platinum Jubilee .

This reception will have a performance from the Band of the Island of Jersey and a 21-gun salute from the Jersey Militia.

Thursday 2 June

Jersey will take part in the lighting of a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon.

The event will be held on Glacis Field (south of Fort Regent) and will host up to 5,000 people, between 6pm and 10:30pm.

Imogen Nicholls from Musical Originals, will be leading a choir of 60 island primary school children who will sing the ‘Song for the Commonwealth’ as part of the ceremony.

Friday 3 June

Jersey International Motoring Festival Pageant will take place at 11am and will include a formal march on Victoria Avenue, with members from all uniformed organisations in Jersey.

The march past will be reviewed by the Lieutenant Governor and the Bailiff, followed by a drive past of vehicles representing the seven decades of the Queen's reign.

Saturday 4 June

There will be a screening of the BBC’s special live concert from Buckingham Palace.

Sunday 5 June

A service of Thanksgiving will be held at 10am at the Town Church, led by the Very Reverend Mike Keirle, the Dean of Jersey.

A table will run the length of King Street for islanders to come and enjoy a large-scale Platinum Jubilee themed afternoon tea.

A special race meeting will be held at Les Landes Race Course.

The Bailiff of Jersey, Timothy Le Cocq, said he is delighted with the programme of local events scheduled Credit: The Studio, Government of Jersey

Throughout 2022 other events will be held across the island, adding to June's Jubilee celebrations.

Jersey will take part in the Queen's Green Canopy throughout the year, with the Bailiff's Chamber, National Trust Jersey and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor being involved in planting more trees in the island.

A special commemorative medal will be awarded to 615 islanders who are serving frontline members of the emergency services, prison services and HM Armed Forces. Two commemorative coins will also be commissioned by Government of Jersey to mark the Jubilee.

The Bailiff of Jersey, Mr Timothy Le Cocq, said: “I am delighted with the programme of local events we have scheduled, to complement those organised by the Royal Household and I hope they will allow islanders to enjoy as many activities as possible, this should be a memorable weekend for all who choose to take part.

"We have focused our local celebrations around three key themes: young people, to ensure they can enjoy and understand the significance of the Platinum Jubilee and to provide them with a lasting memory of this very British and unique celebration; the environment, to fulfil Her Majesty’s desire to protect and promote the environment, climate, and natural landscape; and tradition, to preserve and recognise Jersey’s longstanding loyalty to Her Majesty and the Crown."