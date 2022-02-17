Weather warnings across the Channel Islands as storms hit

Weather warnings have been issued across the Channel Islands as Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice hit the islands.

Jersey Met have since issued a Red wind warning, urging islanders to be prepared for Force 10 winds.

A flood warning has been issued by Guernsey Met Office for the west of the island from 7am tomorrow (18 February).

Drivers and pedestrians using coast roads and walkways are advised to take extreme care as conditions are likely to be hazardous.

A flood warning typically only occurs in the island approximately once a year.

The Severe Weather Initial Review Group also met in Jersey this morning (17 February) to assess the situation regarding Storm Eunice and have issued the following advice to islanders.

Weather situation:

Wind speeds are currently predicted to peak at Gale Force 9 with a high tide of up to 10.8 meters.

The time of note is around the high tide at 07:33 tomorrow (18 February) morning.

Please keep away from coastal areas to avoid risk of harm, as there will be a risk of flying debris, including stones, due to the predicted high winds.

Please ensure personal property is either brought inside or tied down and secured.

The current forecast is that the winds will peak between 8am and 1pm and will have reduced somewhat by the afternoon. But the swell is increasing and, coupled with a large high tide, there is expected to be a large amount of debris and crashing waves over the sea walls on easterly, southern and westerly coastal roads.

Travel advice:

Please expect travel delays.

Victoria Avenue is expected to be closed between 07:00 and 09:00.

Please avoid these areas and, if travelling, take an alternative route and expect delays.

Liberty Bus will be running as normal, although some services maybe delayed or disrupted due to the temporary road closures / services delayed or cancelled by the storm

Please check local news reports, Liberty Bus’ social media or website for the latest information.

More information on dealing with strong winds is available online

Guernsey Met have said that the strongest winds will occur between 8am and 1pm tomorrow (18 February) and have asked islanders to act accordingly.

Guernsey Police have announced that Perelle Coast Road has been closed today (17 February) for the next three days due to the adverse weather conditions.

The road will remain closed until Monday 21 February.

Paul Lickley, managing director of States Works said: “Over the weekend we will be constantly monitoring the level of debris on our island’s roads and will ensure drains are kept clear of stones and seaweed to allow for water to flow freely into the drains and avoid any localised flooding.

“When the storm has passed, we will begin to clear the roads to open for traffic.”High tide is at 7:44am tomorrow morning (18 February) for Guernsey, so islanders are asked to be prepared for flooding in parts of the island.

Guernsey's Household Waste & Recycling Centre have said they will be closed tomorrow (18 February) due to weather. "The safety of our customers and staff is paramount and therefore a decision has been taken to close the Household Waste & Recycling Centre at Longue Hougue all day tomorrow . This follows high winds forecast overnight and into the morning which are set to get worse throughout the day."

Guernsey Waste are also advising anyone with a kerbside collection this evening (Thursday 17 February) to only set out their waste and recycling if they are unable to store it.

A decision will be made as to whether the Household Waste & Recycling Centre can re-open on Saturday (19th February) at 8am as usual.

