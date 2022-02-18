A conservation charity is asking islanders to leave more wild patches across the Bailiwicks to help with declining bee numbers across the islands.

It comes as an international team of researchers have started monitoring the large number of wild species across the world.

The Channel Islands do not just have honey and bumble bees - the islands alone have 117 species and there are more than 20,000 worldwide.

As well as making honey, bees are pollinators which help to grow flowers, fruit and vegetables.

However, numbers of bees have dropped dramatically in the last fifty years - largely due to the use of pesticides and loss of habitat.

Gordon Steele, from the Pollinator Project, said: "We'd love everybody to put 10% of their gardens aside for wildlife. It's not difficult, it actually encourages you to do less and be less tidy."