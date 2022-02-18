ICYMI: Catch up on the Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards 2021

After a a two-year delay, the Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards returned for 2021 and was broadcast live on ITV Channel last night (17 February).

Key highlights:

Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year: Chuggy Perchard, Jersey Cricket

His bat, ball and brains guided Jersey to an unbeaten run at the European qualifiers and now have a chance to make history and qualify for World T20 competition in Australia.

Channel Islands Sports Personality 2021 Rising Star: Lily Jones, Jersey Netball

In a breakthrough season for the goal shooter, she made her debut in the Netball Superleague for Team Bath and was invited to the England Roses academy long squad.

Channel Islands Sports Personality 2021 Team of the Year: Jersey Men's Cricket

An unbeaten run at the European Qualifiers gives Neil MacRae’s men a chance of making history and qualifying for the T20 World cup in Australia

Channel Islands Sports Personality 2021 Coach of the Year: Gary Freeman

Under Freeman’s leadership, the Bulls are in contention for back-to-back promotions and went on a memorable FA Cup in their debut season in the competition.

More islanders were also recognised for their sporting success:

Champion of Sport: Carl Hester

Michael Lucas Sporting Hero Award: Gill QueripelJudges Award: Jersey Reds Athletic