Jersey's Midvale Road to close for 12-week improvement works

Jersey's Midvale Road will close for around 12 weeks so improvement works can take place.

From today (Monday 21 February) works will be taking place to make the road more accessible for pedestrians.

It will involve widening the footpath on both sides of the road and renewing the street lights.

At each end of the road, there will also be traffic signal adjustments made.

The road will be closed to traffic during the works but residents and businesses will be contacted to sort out access and parking.