People who have suffered sexual abuse encouraged to come forward in Jersey

Video report by ITV Channel's Alex Spiceley

People who have suffered sexual abuse are being encouraged to come forward in Jersey.

Following on from Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week, the States of Jersey Police is asking people who have suffered abuse to report it.

Chief of Police, Robin Smith said: "We want to reassure those people who have suffered sexual abuse or violence, who may have doubts about coming forward that my officers and staff will support you in reporting these crimes.

"We take all reports seriously, no matter how long ago the abuse happened. We want to ensure the voice of victims is heard, and know that you will be believed."

The force says the number of sexual offences being recorded in Jersey has dropped over the last five years.

Recorded sexual offences in Jersey

191 2017

195 2018

206 2019

134 2020

167 2021

Recorded sexual offences in Guernsey

81 2017

123 2018

143 2019

127 2020

Guernsey's figures for 2021 are not yet available.

Detective Sergeant Martin Davies, from Jersey's Public Protection Unit, added: "We don't have any sort of time constraints so the abuse can have happened historically, that doesn't make any difference to us, you're still able to come and make that complaint and we'll investigate it as fully as we can."